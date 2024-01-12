Rep. Jerry Nadler on Thursday argued the U.S. needs “many illegal immigrants” in the country to pick vegetables and keep them from rotting.

The New York Democrat made the remark during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing about the “Impact of Illegal Immigration on Social Services.”

“We need immigrants in this country,” Nadler said. “Forget the fact that our vegetables would rot in th

