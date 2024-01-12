Rep. Jerry Nadler on Thursday argued the U.S. needs “many illegal immigrants” in the country to pick vegetables and keep them from rotting.
The New York Democrat made the remark during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing about the “Impact of Illegal Immigration on Social Services.”
“We need immigrants in this country,” Nadler said. “Forget the fact that our vegetables would rot in th
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Congressional leaders strike deal to punt government shutdown deadlines - January 13, 2024
- Blue state Democrat puts Lloyd Austin on blast, said he would fire Defense Sec. ‘in five minutes’ - January 13, 2024
- Utah mayor secures first Senate endorsement in bid for Romney’s seat - January 13, 2024