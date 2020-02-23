Democratic rivals try to slow Sanders after big Nevada win

Democratic presidential hopefuls fanned out across the United States on Sunday to try blunt Bernie Sanders’ momentum after a dominant victory in Nevada solidified his front-runner status ahead of 15 key nominating contests in the next 10 days.
