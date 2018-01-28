Democratic senator criticizes Pelosi’s immigration ‘rhetoric’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, said on Sunday he thought a new White House immigration plan was a good starting point, and criticized House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi for dismissing it as a way to “make America white again.”
