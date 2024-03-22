BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Democratic state senator in North Dakota is running for governor, a long-shot bid in the Republican-controlled state.
State Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, of Fargo, wouldn’t confirm he is running for governor, but recently filed campaign finance paperwork for a candidate committee. He did say he is planning a press conference early next month.
