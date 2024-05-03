The Department of Justice indicted Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas on conspiracy and bribery charges Friday.
Cuellar’s wife has also been indicted in an investigation connected $600,000 in bribes they accepted from an Azerbaijan-based energy company and a bank in Mexico to advance the former Soviet republic’s interests in the U.S.
Federal law enforcement raided Cuellar’s house and office in 2022 as part of an investigation into a group of U.S. business
