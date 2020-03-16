Democratic White House contender Biden says he would pick a woman as vice president

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, who had hinted he might choose a woman as his vice presidential running mate if he is picked as the party’s nominee, committed to doing so during his debate with rival Bernie Sanders on Sunday.
