Democratic White House race off to messy start as ‘inconsistencies’ delay Iowa results

The U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a chaotic start in Iowa on Monday, as the results of the state’s caucuses were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked “inconsistencies” in the initial count.
