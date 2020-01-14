Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they would include new evidence when they send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, seeking to expand the scope of a trial that will dominate Washington for the next several weeks.
