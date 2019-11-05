Democrats ask White House’s Mulvaney to testify in impeachment probe

Congressional Democrats on Tuesday requested that White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney testify in the impeachment probe of Donald Trump, as they prepared to release testimony by two of the “three amigos” who helped run Ukraine policy for the Republican president.
