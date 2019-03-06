The Democratic National Committee on Wednesday said it will not allow Fox News to host any of its candidates’ political debates through 2020, citing a report this week about the conservative channel’s ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ex-Trump attorney Cohen hands over new documents to Congress - March 6, 2019
- Democrats bar Fox News from moderating debates after reported Trump ties - March 6, 2019
- Zuckerberg says Facebook’s future is going big on private chats - March 6, 2019