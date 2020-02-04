Democrats’ bid to challenge Trump off to a messy start in Iowa

The Democratic Party’s effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming “inconsistencies” for an indefinite delay in the state’s caucus results.
