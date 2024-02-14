House of Representatives Democrats are decrying the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as a “political” stunt.

Representative Anna Eshoo, D-C.A, said that Mayorka’s historic impeachment on Tuesday was a “political stunt” and that there was “no evidence of wrongdoing.”

“With no evidence of wrongdoing, House Republicans voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas today after the House re

[Read Full story at source]