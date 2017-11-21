Democrats call for harassment probe of U.S. Rep. Conyers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – House of Representatives Democrats called for an investigation on Tuesday into allegations of sexual harassment against U.S. Representative John Conyers, who said his office had resolved a harassment case with a payment but no admission of guilt.
