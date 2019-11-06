Democrats claim victory over Trump-backed Kentucky governor, seize Virginia legislature

U.S. Democrats claimed an upset win in Kentucky on Tuesday over a Republican governor backed by President Donald Trump and seized control of the state legislature in Virginia, where anti-Trump sentiment in the suburbs remained a potent force.
