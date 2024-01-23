Candidates vying to be the next United States senator from California were divided over support for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war during a debate Monday.
Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter staked positions to the left of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Republican Steve Garvey, a former baseball player and political newcomer, with Schiff and Garvey refusing to call for a cease-fire during the FOX 11 debate.
Lee said the Israeli offensive in Gaza, whic
