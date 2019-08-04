Democrats condemn Trump, white nationalism after U.S. shootings

Two mass shootings that killed 29 people in Texas and Ohio reverberated across the United States’ political arena on Sunday as Democratic presidential candidates called for stricter gun laws and some accused President Donald Trump of being a white nationalist.
