Democrats donate Weinstein funds after sex harassment allegations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Democratic National Committee (DNC) said on Friday it was re-routing some $30,000 in donations from Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein following sexual harassment allegations against him in The New York Times.
