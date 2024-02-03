Democrats have started the election year off on a high note with a vast fundraising advantage over their Republican counterparts, who are facing a shortage of cash and party disarray in crucial swing states.
According to year-end reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) this week, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) holds nearly three times the cash on hand reported by the Republican National Committee (RNC), and brought in nearly three times as much fundraising in
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Democrats hold vast fundraising advantage as Republicans face cash problems, disarray in crucial swing states - February 3, 2024
- Supreme Court refuses to block West Point from considering race in admission decisions - February 3, 2024
- Speaker Johnson reveals $17 billion Israel aid bill, says Senate ‘will no longer have excuses’ - February 3, 2024