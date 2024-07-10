Democrats in Congress mostly resisted calling for President Biden to drop out of the race despite raising private concerns during an all-caucus, closed-door meeting Tuesday, according to reports.
Lawmakers returned to Washington, D.C., this week after the Fourth of July recess, offering Democrats the first time to get together in person and discuss Biden’s disastrous debate performance two weeks ago.
However, in a sharply worded letter sent Monday, Biden insisted that he
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Vulnerable Dem meets with group that supports ‘halting’ deportation, employs reps with anti-police views - July 10, 2024
- Top House lawmakers demand federal probe into US nonprofit linked to Hamas operative - July 10, 2024
- Democrats in Congress mostly resist calling for Biden to drop out despite private concerns: reports - July 10, 2024