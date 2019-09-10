U.S. Democrats, looking to heighten their profile on the hot-button issue of gun control, prepared to move forward on Tuesday with new measures to curb gun violence, while President Donald Trump also planned to huddle with Republican leaders.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Factbox: Democratic presidential candidates back gun restrictions after mass shootings - September 10, 2019
- Democrats increase pressure on Trump, Republicans with new gun bills - September 10, 2019
- Trump fires Bolton, foreign policy hawk, citing strong disagreements - September 10, 2019