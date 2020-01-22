Democrats launch first salvo at Trump trial, warn that world is watching

Democrats accused President Donald Trump at the start of his impeachment trial on Wednesday of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected and warned that America’s global prestige will suffer if the U.S. Senate acquits him.
