Democratic White House hopefuls should ensure their Medicare for All proposals honor union-negotiated private insurance, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, head of the largest federation of U.S. labor unions, said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democrats’ Medicare for All must consider union-won plans: AFL-CIO - August 29, 2019
- North Carolina congressional do-over watched for clues to 2020 - August 29, 2019
- Wall Street rallies after China trade comments - August 29, 2019