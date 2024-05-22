Democrats are planning a media assault on former President Trump’s large group of potential running mate picks, hoping to paint the group as extremist, “ultra-MAGA” Republicans.
Trump has offered few clues about who he intends to select, leaving the group of roughly a half-dozen major candidates pushing to set themselves apart. Democrats are looking to paint the candidates with the same brush, however, arguing they would all effectively be the same, Axios reported Wed
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- McConnell-aligned group shreds Sen Brown’s ‘handouts for illegal immigrants’ in Ohio spot - May 22, 2024
- The 2024 wild card: How Trump trial verdict could reshape presidential election - May 22, 2024
- Schumer plans vote on ‘constitutional right to contraception’ in bid to protect Senate Democrat majority - May 22, 2024