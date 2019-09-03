U.S. congressional Democrats are planning to investigate allegations of President Donald Trump’s involvement in hush-money payments to women who say they had affairs with him, the Washington Post reported on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- At least eight dead from California boat fire, 26 missing - September 2, 2019
- Democrats plan to probe Trump’s role in hush-money payments: report - September 2, 2019
- UK former minister Gauke says will vote to block no-deal Brexit: The Times - September 2, 2019