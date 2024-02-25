Several Democrats took to social media Saturday night to poke fun at former President Donald Trump following his victory in the South Carolina Republican primary election, with some even encouraging his last major GOP rival to stay in the race.
The primary was called for the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner just moments after polls closed Saturday night. Trump celebrated saying he looked forward to telling President Biden in November: “Joe, you’re fired.”
