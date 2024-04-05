An internal memo showing panic within the Democratic Party over its “nonpartisan” voter registration efforts potentially helping former President Trump is drawing criticism from those who say the registration efforts were a “partisan scam” from the start.
Democrats across the country have become increasingly concerned over the amount of support Trump is pulling from usually reliable demographics and donors have been bickering over an internal memo casting doubt
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Former AG William Barr’s free market group sues California over EV truck mandate - April 5, 2024
- Democrats ripped for admitting ‘quiet part out loud’ after panic about key strategy helping Trump - April 5, 2024
- Illegal immigrant charged in ‘horrific’ child sex crime arrested by ICE after police let him go - April 5, 2024