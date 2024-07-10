Democrats in the Senate said calls from elites and celebrities to replace President Biden on the Democrat ticket didn’t indicate a “threat to democracy,” despite the fact that primary voters across the country have already cast their votes in support of Biden.
Lawmakers in the Democratic Party have frequently discussed a variety of threats to America’s system of governance, with a particular focus on former President Trump and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
