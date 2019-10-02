Democrats say Trump administration used misinformation to attack U.S. diplomat

Democrats on Wednesday accused the Trump administration of using “propaganda and misinformation” to attack the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and demanded that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explain how the material circulated at top levels of his department.
