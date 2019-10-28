Democrats set Thursday vote on House path to Trump impeachment probe

Democrats in Congress, answering Republican complaints that their impeachment investigation of U.S. President Donald Trump is being conducted in secret, plan a vote on Thursday on a format for going public with their inquiry, marking a significant new stage in the probe.
