Democrats reacted to former President Trump winning the New Hampshire GOP primary election over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, calling his supporters the “anti-freedom MAGA movement.”
Trump defeated Haley Tuesday night, winning the New Hampshire Republican primary as he vies for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Fox News Decision Desk projected Trump’s victory just minutes after the final polls closed in the Granite State.
