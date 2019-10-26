Democrats take stage at South Carolina criminal justice reform forum

Nine Democrats vying to be their party’s presidential candidate in 2020 will take part in a criminal justice forum in South Carolina this weekend, down from 10 after U.S. Senator Kamala Harris dropped out to protest an award given to President Donald Trump at the event on Friday.
