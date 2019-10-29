Democrats to vote on Thursday on how to make Trump impeachment probe public

Democrats in Congress, answering Republican complaints that their impeachment investigation of U.S. President Donald Trump is being conducted in secret, plan a vote on Thursday on how to make their inquiry public, a significant new stage in the probe.
