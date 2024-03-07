Democratic donors are urging President Biden to see recent presidential primary results, like in Michigan where more than 100,000 voters abandoned him and marked “uncommitted” on their ballots, as a “warning sign” and a “wake-up call.”
“Regardless of how you dissect the specific math and historical comparisons (2012, 2016) of what happened in Michigan, 100,000 uncommitted Democratic voters must be seen as a wake-up call,” wrote Way to Win
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- LGBT student group in Texas asks SCOTUS for emergency relief on canceled campus drag show - March 7, 2024
- Jill Biden’s State of the Union guests: Alabama IVF patient, Swedish PM, UAW president and more - March 7, 2024
- Georgia immigration bill would cut state funding of sanctuary cities in wake of Laken Riley murder - March 7, 2024