Democrats win bitter Virginia governor’s race in setback for Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrat Ralph Northam won a bitter race for Virginia governor on Tuesday, dealing a political setback to President Donald Trump by beating a Republican who embraced some of the president’s combative tactics and issues.
