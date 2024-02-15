If the second attempt to impeach the Homeland Security chief had taken place a short time later, the Republicans would have failed again.
Instead, they managed to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas–the first sitting Cabinet secretary to draw that sanction–by a single vote.
But after a victory in George Santos’ old district, the Democrats would have had the extra vote to stop the impeachment.
