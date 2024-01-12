Demonstrators furious with President Biden over the United States military’s bombing of Yemen gathered outside the White House to protest on Thursday.
Activists chanted “Let Yemen live” and “Hands off Yemen” while holding anti-war signs and waving Iranian flags, FOX 5 DC reported.
The rally was organized by the Act Now to Stop War & End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition, a left-wing anti-war movement founded three days after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks
