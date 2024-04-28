Democrats are not seeing eye to eye on whether the party has a problem with antisemitism ahead of the November general election.
“It’s easy to call out people with Tiki torches saying ‘Jews will not replace us’ or the former president saying ‘very fine people on both sides,’ Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said in a statement to Fox News Digital, referencing a rally with White supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
“However, when Democrats look inw
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dems disagree on whether party has antisemitism problem - April 28, 2024
- California crime reform gets ‘unheard of’ support from DAs, small businesses, progressive mayors - April 28, 2024
- Vulnerable House Dem ‘fighting’ to retain his seat rejects GOP challenger’s claim he’s ‘beholden’ to Biden - April 28, 2024