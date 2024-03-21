FIRST ON FOX: Democrats are launching a major attack on Republicans’ plans for their party convention that reportedly include former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was pardoned by the former president after being convicted on bank and tax fraud charges in 2018.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is using the possibility of Manafort’s involvement with the convention to flip the script on Republicans’ usual tough-on-crime agenda, blasti

[Read Full story at source]