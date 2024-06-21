Senate Democrats appear to be hesitating on whether they will attend remarks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next month to a joint session of Congress.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Fox News Digital.

Asked whether he had specific reservations, he reiterated, “I haven’t made up my mind yet.”

