Senate Democrats appear to be hesitating on whether they will attend remarks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next month to a joint session of Congress.
“I haven’t made up my mind yet,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Fox News Digital.
Asked whether he had specific reservations, he reiterated, “I haven’t made up my mind yet.”
