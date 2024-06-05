Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., suggested Democratic lawmakers could have incurred ethical violations when they made recusal demands of the Supreme Court after news broke of flags flown at Justice Samuel Alito’s homes.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., “potentially engaged in unethical professional conduct before the Court,” the Republican leader claimed in floor remarks on Wednesday. Both are members of the Senate judic

[Read Full story at source]