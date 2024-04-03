Democrats are reacting furiously to a new GOP proposal to rename Washington, D.C.’s main international airport after former President Donald Trump.
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., unveiled a bill backed by six of his fellow House Republicans to change the name of Washington Dulles International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport.
While the bill likely has little chance of being passed in the current Congress, it did succeed in triggering the ex-president’s critics w
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dems lose it over GOP plan to rename DC airport after Trump: ‘Find a federal prison’ - April 3, 2024
- Jill Biden snaps at mention of poll with president trailing Trump in six swing states: ‘No, he’s not’ - April 3, 2024
- Biden ridiculed for ‘obvious hypocrisy’ as he condemns Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza - April 3, 2024