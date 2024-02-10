Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy doubled down on his theory that Democrats will swap out President Biden with Michelle Obama on their party’s ticket following the release of the special counsel’s report.

The bombshell findings from Special Counsel Robert Hur put a spotlight on Biden’s cognitive abilities, saying he would not bring charges against him in part because a jury would find him to be a “sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man wit

[Read Full story at source]