Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy doubled down on his theory that Democrats will swap out President Biden with Michelle Obama on their party’s ticket following the release of the special counsel’s report.
The bombshell findings from Special Counsel Robert Hur put a spotlight on Biden’s cognitive abilities, saying he would not bring charges against him in part because a jury would find him to be a “sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man wit
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dems one step closer to replacing Biden with Michelle Obama after damning report, Ramaswamy says - February 10, 2024
- Crisis in the Northwest: Drugs leave rural areas to rot in the shadows, ‘like playing Whac-A-Mole’ - February 10, 2024
- Florida transgender activists stage die-in over rule prohibiting changes to gender on driver’s licenses - February 10, 2024