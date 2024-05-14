Dozens of Democratic lawmakers signed a letter to President Biden, pleading with him to act on high grocery prices that have been slow to fall as inflation has come down.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., led the letter Monday morning, calling on Biden to “exercise your executive authority to take additional action to address rising food prices without congressional action.”
The letter amassed 40 Democratic signatories between the House and Senate, including senators
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- DC mayor ripped for private jet flight to golf tournament while crime persists, approval ratings nosedive - May 14, 2024
- VP hopefuls dueling for dollars as they show off their fundraising clout for Trump - May 14, 2024
- Dems push Biden to act on food prices with inflation ranking as top issue ahead of election - May 14, 2024