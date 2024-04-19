Speaker Mike Johnson’s $95 billion foreign aid proposal survived a key test vote Friday morning, setting House lawmakers up to consider its four individual components sometime Saturday.

Democrats bucked party norms to support the plan through a procedural hurdle known as a rule vote after conservative foreign aid skeptics defected from Republicans to try to block the plan.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee that advanced the proposal on Thu

[Read Full story at source]