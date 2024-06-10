Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to bring a Democrat-backed bill designed to federally protect in vitro fertilization (IVF) to the floor for a test vote this week after an unsuccessful attempt to advance a Democrat-backed birth control bill last week.

As the days wind down to the 2024 general election, Senate Democrats are emphasizing reproductive rights such as birth control and IVF and saying that Republicans will look to ban those services in addition to abortion if

