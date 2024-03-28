House Democrats are pouring money and resources into four congressional seats in a bid to win back the majority as the 2024 election cycle heats up.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the House Democrats’ campaign arm, announced a new slate of races for its “Red to Blue” program. They’re targeting vulnerable Republican lawmakers in California, New York and New Jersey, as well as an open California seat being vacated by Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

