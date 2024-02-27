FIRST ON FOX: Democrats are going on the offensive in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched Senate races this year as they look to block the likely Republican nominee’s efforts to secure the support of independent and moderate GOP voters in Arizona.

A new ad launched Tuesday by the Senate Majority PAC — a group with close ties to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aiming to protect and grow Democrats’ narrow majority in the Senate — highl

[Read Full story at source]