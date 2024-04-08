The mandatory use of preferred pronouns is at the center of a battle between progressives in the Colorado House and Senate and conservative groups suing the liberal lawmakers, claiming the compulsory speech violates their First Amendment rights.
Gays Against Groomers — a nonprofit coalition of gay people who oppose “the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of ‘LGBTQIA+’” — and the Rocky Mountain Women’s Network — a wome
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dems violated freedom of speech during transgender bill’s debate, conservative groups allege - April 8, 2024
- New York Appeals Court denies Trump motion to delay hush-money trial, setting up jury selection for next week - April 8, 2024
- Longest-serving Wisconsin state Senator to retire - April 8, 2024