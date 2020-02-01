Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Breaking News
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriters’ discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are $207 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers and Nomura Securities International, Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Janney Montgomery Scott acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was automatically effective upon filing on March 12, 2019, and the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering, dated January 28, 2020, which was filed on January 29, 2020. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by request from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 212-902-9316, email: [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by email: [email protected]; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the BBB for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali Therapeutics pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali Therapeutics is based in South San Francisco.

