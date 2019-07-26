Denbury Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

Breaking News
PLANO, Texas, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) will host a conference call to review and discuss second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. (Central). The Company plans to issue its financial and operating results prior to the market opening on the same day. Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed below ten minutes before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury Resources Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Time: 10:00 A.M. (Central) / 11:00 A.M. (Eastern)
Dial-in numbers: 800.230.1093 (domestic) and 612.332.0226 (international)
Conference ID number: 426564

A live presentation webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for at least one month after the call by dialing 800.475.6701 (domestic) or 320.365.3844 (international) and entering the conference ID number: 426564.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

